Don’t stop students from classes or examinations if fees are not paid: School education department tells private schools

Bhopal: The school education department has written to private schools reiterating its stand that students should not be stopped from attending classes or appearing in examinations if their fees are not paid.

There were reports from Jabalpur that several students were asked not to come to school till their fees were paid. After this, the parents came together and complained against the schools to the officials of the school education department.

Warning of strict action

Taking action on the complaint, joint director of the Jabalpur division Rajesh Tiwari wrote a terse letter to all private schools affiliated with the CBSE, ICSE and MP Board. He has warned the schools of strict action if they stop students from attending classes or appearing in examinations citing the reason of fees not being paid. Disciplinary action will be taken against schools violating the order, he said.

The association of parents, the Palak Mahasangh, has hailed the decision.

Schools breaking rules

“The school education department has already given the decision after the issue reached the high court that students should not be stopped from attending classes for non-payment of fees. Despite clear instructions, several schools are forcing parents to pay the full fees, whereas they’ve been instructed by the court that they can only charge the tuition fees. However, several schools are pressuring parents to pay the full fees. We hope that the recent order by the joint director, Jabalpur, will deliver the appropriate message to all schools,” said Palak Mahasangh state general secretary Prabodh Pandya.