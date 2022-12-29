e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopal'Don't play politics, it's a social issue': BJP MP Mohan Yadav on likely liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh

Speaking to the media, the Higher Education Minister addressed questions about liquor ban as well as recruitments in his department.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Mohan Yadav | Representative Image
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav said in a statement that liquor ban is necessary and might be implemented in Madhya Pradesh, however, not as a result of deliberate violent protests being carried out by political leaders (hinting at former CM Uma Bharti).

Addressing the prevalent concern of liquor abuse in the state, Yadav slammed the opposition and said, "prohibition of liquor is a matter of social consciousness on which opposition should not play politics."

The statement came as a result of the government campaigns against alcoholism which allegedly never resulted into action. "It would be better if the opposition will also work on the prohibition rather than just campaigning and protesting," Yadav told media.

The Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav also pointed out about the shortage of staff in the respective department, and that the action to recruit 2200 posts through PSC is underway. He added, "As infrastructure is concerned, buildings of about 200 colleges are being prepared and will soon be completed."

article-image

