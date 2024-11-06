 Don’t Fall Prey To Congress's ‘Loot Express’; Vote For BJP In Vijaypur Bypoll, Says Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar
He appealed to the people to make Rawat victorious with a historic number of votes.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, November 06, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
article-image
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Vijaypur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh assembly speaker Narendra Singh Tomar has said BJP's Vijaypur bypoll candidate Ramniwas Rawat is riding the vehicle of development and people should not fall prey to the Congress' "Loot Express".

People should elect Rawat so that he can work continuously for the area's development, Tomar said addressing a public gathering here on Tuesday, ahead of the November 13 bypoll to Vijaypur seat in MP's Sheopur district.

The Vijaypur seat fell vacant after Rawat resigned as a Congress MLA and joined the ruling BJP before this year's Lok Sabha elections, which was swept by the saffron party in the state. Rawat is now the state's forest minister.

"The BJP candidate is riding the vehicle of development and BJP works for the welfare of people. The public should not fall prey to the 'Loot Express' of the Congress. Ramniwas Rawat has joined the BJP only for the development of the area," Tomar said.

The rural population of the area is troubled predominantly due to forest related issues, Tomar said and urged the people to elect Rawat for resolving their problems.

Tomar noted that BJP and Rawat were earlier separate.

"In this assembly by-election, BJP and Rawat are together, and with this the people's strength has increased in this constituency," he said.

Rawat has won six times from Vijaypur on Congress' ticket in 1990, 1993, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2023. 

Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.

