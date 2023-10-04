Doctors Should Treat Patients With Compassion– Governor Mangubhai Patel

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that doctors should be compassionate while treating patients. The pleasant behaviour of doctors plays an important role in the recovery of patients. Doctors should treat patients like their own family members. He said that empathy and sensitivity in the conduct of doctors is very important for the health and well-being of patients. B.M.H.R.C. Doctors should take sensitive initiatives in this direction and present the ideal of service to the suffering humanity.

Governor Patel was today addressing the dedication programme of the Emergency Medical Unit of Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Center and the newly constructed Gandhi Gallery. On this occasion, he launched the Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Awareness Campaign. Senior Deputy Director General ICMR (AIIMS Delhi) Smt. Manisha Saxena was present in the programme.

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that timely treatment can save a life. It is important that any person in distress who comes to the medical center should recover soon and return home. Today, the contribution of technology in human service is proving important. He said that in order to provide immediate treatment to the patients in the hospital, arranging treatment in the emergency medical unit by marking the patients based on their seriousness through Red, Yellow and Green zones is a commendable innovation. He expressed hope that better immediate treatment to patients would be possible in this new emergency medical unit. Patients coming from outside Bhopal and from far flung areas will get better treatment facilities.

Make intensive efforts to create awareness about sickle cell in the tribal community

Governor Patel said that B.M.H.R.C. sickle cell anemia eradication and awareness campaign is a commendable effort. Awareness efforts should also be made outside the boundaries of the hospital. He said that it is very important to create awareness among the tribal community about sickle cell disease and information about its eradication methods. All opportunities and platforms should be utilized for its dissemination. Before marriage, the bride and groom must match their genetic counseling cards so that there is no risk of sickle cell disease in future. Governor Patel interacted with the children suffering from sickle cell anemia and their parents participating in the programme.

Gandhi Vithika will create awareness about cleanliness

Governor Mangubhai Patel said that cleanliness is the fundamental part of a hospital. The construction of Gandhi Vithika in the campus by the hospital management to increase awareness about cleanliness is commendable. He took stock of Gandhi literature, the availability of his paintings and the seating arrangement for the relatives of the patients in the gallery. Patel said that the gallery will inspire the families of the patients with the philosophy and thoughts of Gandhiji. It will make the family members of the patients aware and enthusiastic about cleanliness.

Governor Patel started the programme with the lighting of the lamp. He was welcomed with a bouquet, shawl, shriphal and felicitated with a memento. Patel paid tribute to the martyrs of Bhopal gas tragedy in the B.M.H.R.C. campus. Rudraksh sapling was planted in the premises. Director In-charge B.M.H.R.C. Dr. Manisha Srivastava gave the welcome address. Professor, Department of Anesthesia, B.M.H.R.C. Dr. Sarika Katiyar gave the vote of thanks.

