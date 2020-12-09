Doctors in Shivpuri protest govt’s decision to allow Ayurvedic practitioners perform surgery

Bhopal: Members of Indian Medical Association held demonstration against allowing the Ayurveda doctors to perform surgery.

The protesting doctors said that Ayurveda doctors cannot be allowed to operate on patients.

The government’s policy of mixopathy will only harm the profession and the patients, they said.

The doctors stood outside the district hospital in the city on Tuesday to protest the government’s decision.

The head of the district unit, Dr Nisar Ahmad, said the government was splaying with the health and wellness of common people.

This could result in lot of blunders, he said.

They said they will shut their hospitals on December 11 in protest of the decision. Only emergency services will run, said Ahmad.