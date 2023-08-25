DM Reviews Progress Of Work Under Water Security Plan | Representative Image

Lalitpur(Uttar Pradesh): District Magistrate Alok Singh has reviewed the work being done under the water security plan in the district. He directed the officials to include the works being done in 17 Gram Panchayats selected under the Atal Bhujal Yojana.

He also directed the officials to set up a sub-committee in Nagar Panchayat and at blocks under theUnderground Water Act. Atal Bhujal Yojna has been implemented in 17 Gram Panchayats at Talbehat block in Lalitpur.

Work under water security plan has been going on in these Panchayats for over two years to conserve water. A meeting was held to review the progress of the work done last year under the water security plan.

Singh presided over the meeting. He directed the officials of all the departments concerned to complete all the work related to Atal Bhujal project.

The applications submitted on the portal of the underground water department for no-objection certificates also came up for discussion at the meeting.

Project director of the District Rural Development Agency Anil Kumar Singh, district agriculture officer Rajeev Kumar Bharti and other officials were present at the meeting.