 Diwan-E-Khas At Gauhar Mahal Lit Up With 2024 Diyas For 1 Hour In Bhopal
Artisans, students of various colleges make a special rangoli

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 10:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Diwan-e-Khas of Gauhar Mahar in the city lit up with the 2024 diyas (earthen lamps) for 60 minutes on Saturday evening to mark Diwali. The special thing was  that the group of artisans and students of various colleges prepared a special rangoli which was another major attraction of the event.

It was part of ongoing exhibition ‘Deepotsav-24,’ organised by the Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation to promote vocal for local Artisans from Madhya Pradesh who have displayed wide varieties of diyas (earthen lamps), made of terracotta especially for Diwali. ‘Ram Darbar,’ made of  Panchdhatu (five metals)  by an artisan of Tikamgarh, are also available. The range and weight of the replica are about Rs 26, 000 and more than 4 kg. Many handloom and handicraft items are also displayed in the exhibition which will remain open for visitors till 30 October from 12 pm to 9 pm.

Film actor Ashish Vidyarthi buys Chanderi saree

Film actor Ashish Vidyarthi visited Mrignayanee Emporium located at GTB Complex in the city on Saturday afternoon under ‘Saree Utsav’. The film actor was so impressed with the handicrafts of the state that he bought Chanderi saree and Bhopali Batuaa along with bell metal items. He not only did shopping but also closely understood the Chanderi, Maheshwari, Bhopali art of the state and also praised it. Emporium in-charge Arvind Sharma introduced Vidyarthi to the nuances of the handicrafts of the state.

