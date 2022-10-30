Diwali Milan: Poem recitation, folk song at Bhopal Hindi Bhawan

Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti organised Diwali Milan Samaroh at Hindi Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening. | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti organised Diwali Milan Samaroh at Hindi Bhawan in the city on Sunday evening.

About 10 people who contributed in various fields of society were felicitated. They included eye specialists Dr MK Ajwani and Dr Sanjay Saxena, social worker Vijay Agarwal, former Public Relations Officer Lajpat Ahuja, litterateur Usha Jaiswal, Santosh Srivastava, Pratibha Gurjar, Mahesh Saxena and Suryaprakash Joshi.

The chief guest was medical education minister Vishvas Sarang. President of the Samiti Sukhdev Prasad Dubey, director Kailashchandra Pant and vice-president Raghunandan Sharma were present.

Besides felicitation, poem recitation and folk songs were presented. Noted poets from the city Deepak Pagare, Asha Sinha, Santosh Shrivastava and Rajendra Sharma 'Akshar' recited their compositions. Folk singer Poornima Chaturvedi and her troupe presented Nimadi songs.

Senior doctor ND Gargava highlighted the aim of event. Karishma Vishwakarma presented Saraswati Vandana. Jaya Ketki conducted the programme.

