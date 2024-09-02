Disgusting! 13-Year-Old Girl Raped & Impregnated By Dad In Madhya Pradesh

Father raped her own daughter multiple times and made her pregnant |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, where a man allegedly raped and impregnated his 13-year-old daughter. The heinous crime came to light when the victim visited the District Hospital with her parents for medical treatment.

The incident happened to be of village Rolla, Havmundi police station area in Sehore. The accused has been arrested on Monday and the SP has refused to divulge any other details given the sensitivity of the case

Further investigations are underway.

According to information, the 13-year-old girl, resident of village Rolla, was suffering from pain in stomach and even noticed some changes in her body. Worried, she, along with her father and mother, went to the Sehore District Hospital for treatment.

When the gynecologist examined her, it was found that she was pregnant. Upon asking, the victim made horrifying revelations that her father had been sexually assaulting her since a long time and raped her multiple times when her mom was away.

The gynaecologist, without any delay, informed the senior officials and police. A team of cops nabbed the accused and registered a case against him under POCSO.

Father arrested

Then, the officials at Mandi police station were informed. They arrested the accused and also registered a case against him under various acts of BNS and POCSO. However, Further investigations are going on.

Also, victim's medical examinations were also going on.