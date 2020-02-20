Digvijaya Singh writes to Ramesh Pokhriyal over retired teachers’ pending pension

BHOPAL: Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has written to human resources development minister Ramesh Pokhriyal seeking resolution of pension issues of the Central School retired teachers.

In a letter to the Union minister, the senior Congress leader said around 25,000 retired teachers were waiting for their pension of January which has not been credited to their account as yet.

The teachers were told that the Central government had not allocated the budget to the KV organisation and so their pension was not disbursed, mentioned the Congress leader.