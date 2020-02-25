Digvijaya Singh objects to new Ram Temple trust, writes to PM

BHOPAL: Rajya Sabha MP and the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijay Singh has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting the formation of the new Trust of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, on Monday.

In his letter to PM, Singh stated that former Prime Minister Narsimha Rao had instituted a Ramalaya Trust in which only the saints were included, however, in the newly constituted Trust many political and those facing criminal charges have been appointed members.

In the letter the Congress leader also listed the names of people whose inclusion he has objected to, namely Champat Rai - state president of VHP; Anil Mishra who is the Homeopathic doctor and the state in charge of RSS; Kamleshwar Patel who is the senior BJP leader of Bihar and Govind Giri who is the former Pracharak of RSS.

On the membership issue of the new Trust he stated that, no licensed Shankaracharya has been given any place. The Ramalaya Trust needs to be entrusted with the accountability for the development of the Ram temple, they’ve assured to not take a penny.

He raised issue of statue and stated that the CM Yogi authorities in Uttar Pradesh has introduced to construct a grand statue of Lord Rama at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya however it’s against the traditions of Sanatan Dharma.