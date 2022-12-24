Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2022: Rituraj Bundela clinches four medals

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A shooter from Madhya Pradesh has won one individual and three team medals at the ongoing 2nd Digvijay Singh Memorial Shooting Championship 2022 being held in Jaipur. The event that began on December 21 will end on December 25.

Madhya Pradesh shotgun shooter Rituraj Bundela has won four medals including an individual gold, two silvers, and one bronze. Bundela won a silver medal in the junior team event, a silver medal in the mixed team event, and a bronze medal in the senior team event.

Recently, he had also won three medals, including one individual bronze medal in the skeet event and two silver medals in junior and senior team events at the 65th National Shooting Championship held in New Delhi from November 20 to December 10.

Earlier, Bundela had won a bronze medal in the junior men's skeet team competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation held in Croatia.