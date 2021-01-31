DICCI to start Social Outreach Programme across Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI) will be starting a social outreach programme for entrepreneurship development in the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes communities. The objective of this programme is to develop entrepreneurship at small, micro and medium levels by creating an environment for self-employment in these societies with the help of active social organizations.

At the state-level meeting, Dr Anil Sirwaiyan, president of DICCI, MP Chapter, gave this information to the divisional and district coordinators from all over the state. He said that this initiative of the social outreach programme was national and, in Madhya Pradesh, it would be started in all the divisions from February. Such programmes will be organised in association with various employees’ unions and social organisations.

The DICCI is working at many levels to provide better business ideas, easy loan facility and providing market to youths. Many schemes and programmes at the central and state levels have been launched at the initiative of the DICCI. Sirwaiyan said that the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes population was more than 37 per cent in Madhya Pradesh and development of these two classes was possible only through self-employment and entrepreneurship.

The meeting was attended by Dr Manoj Arya, mentor of DICCI, Hridesh Kirar, vice-president, West India, and coordinator and vertical head of all divisions and districts. A positive environment is being created with the Government of India and the state governments by making special policies for entrepreneurship development for Dalit-Adivasi youths to resolve the problems of capital and market.