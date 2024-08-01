Diarrhoea Kills 17 In Jabalpur Amid Rainy Season; 800 Fall Sick; Highest Cases From Dindori

Representative pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Seventeen persons have died due to diarrhoea in three districts of Jabalpur division in Madhya Pradesh so far in the ongoing rainy season, a health official said on Thursday.

Of these 17 fatalities, six each were reported in Jabalpur and Mandla districts, while five in Dindori district. A total of 800 people fell ill due to diarrhoea, Sanjay D Mishra, regional director of health services, told PTI.

These deaths occurred in the one-and-a-half months, he said.

The highest number of about 350 patients of diarrhoea were found in Dindori district and five of them died, Mishra said.

In Mandla, about 180 cases of diarrhoea were reported, while Jabalpur registered 150 such cases in Kundam, Sihora and Patan blocks, he said.

According to him, tests have been carried out on the patients and water contamination has been found at some places.

People are advised to drink water after boiling it and cover the food, he said, adding that they need to maintain hygiene around them.

The supply of borewell water in the affected areas has been stopped and water is being provided through tankers. Health workers are camping in the affected areas and medicines are also being provided, Mishra said.

The affected people are being brought to hospitals late for treatment, which is resulting in their condition getting serious, he said.

The health workers are going door-to-door to counsel the patients and other citizens, he added.