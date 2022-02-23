Dialogue session on violence against children held at Gandhi Bhawan Bhopal

BHOPAL: A dialogue session on violence against children, sexual exploitation, begging, child labour and cyber crime against children was held at Gandhi Bhawan in the city on Tuesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Child Rights Protection Commission (MPCRPC) and Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation.

Neeru Diwakar informed about the efforts being made in Bhopal under the 'Justice for Every Child' initiative. Members of various departments including BM Singh from DALSA, Jagriti from CWC, DSP Nidhi Saxena, director of Childline Bhopal, Archana Sahay and member of MPCRPC Brajesh Chauhan were present as guests.

Members of social service organisations like Aarambh, Bachpan, Sahara Literacy, UDAY , Kunjal Welfare, Unite Foundation and Azim Prem Ji Sansthan were also present in the event.

Lecture was delivered by UDAY, Sahara Literacy Sansthan on the main intervention of the youth group. Sahay shared some of Childline's successful cases. Brij Tripathi informed about self defence. The problems shared by the children were noticed and suitable solutions were worked out. Diwakar proposed a vote of thanks.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:22 PM IST