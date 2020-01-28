Dhoni with friends & family in Kanha Tiger Reserve for tiger safari

BHOPAL: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni with friends and family will go for tiger safari in Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR), Mandla. Dhoni will stay till January 31 there. In July, Madhya Pradesh retained the title of tiger state with 526 tigers.
He arrived Mandla for Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) on Tuesday. KTR Director Krishna Murti confirmed it stating that Dhoni has arrived Mandla for Kanha Tiger Reserve. However, KTR director did not disclose the details of the plan. Dhoni landed on a chartered plane at Birsi Airstrip, Baiher.
Forest officials are buoyed that Dhoni visit will boost Madhya Pradesh as a destination of tourists. Forest department repeatedly showed its commitment to enhance other facilities to attract tourists. Initiatives have also been taken to increase population of tigers in tiger reserves.
