Dhar Illegal Arm Case: ED Asked To Investigate

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Dhar police had asked the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the transaction done by the illegal arms dealer in past years. In the month of September, the Dhar police had conducted massive raids against the illegal arms dealer and made several arrests.

As part of state-level crackdown against illicit liquor, cash, drugs and weapons at the behest of the Election Commission of India (ECI), multiple gun-running rackets have been busted in various parts of the state and illegal guns valued between Rs 50 lakh and Rs 75 lakh were seized within a month. Over 500 guns, including country-made pistols, revolvers, including semi-automatic guns have been seized in the last one month in Shivpuri, Gwalior, Morena, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone districts. The latest seizure of 151 pistols worth over Rs 31.56 lakh has been made in the jungles of west MP's Dhar district.

Dhar district Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told Free Press, "Acting on specific inputs, a gang being run by three inter-state gun-runners (all hailing from the Sikligar community), the racket was busted in the jungles of Gandhwani area on Wednesday. The gang operators, identified as Ishwar Singh Barnala, Takhdir Singh Barnala and Jatan Singh Chhabra were arrested. Based on their interrogation, the police searched the forests in Baria village and busted their gun-making den being run from a small hut."

He further added during investigations, the police came to know that the main kingpin of the gang Ishwar Singh was wanted by the police of six states and as many as 42 cases are registered against him.

The SP further added the transactions of more than Rs 2.23 crore had been done in more than 10 bank accounts, which is a matter of investigations.

“At primary level the police tried to find out the financial trail of the criminals, but the matter is inter-state so the police decided to ask the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the money trial”, he added.

He suspected that the money would have come from illegal means and the amount would have been given to them by the ‘high end’ criminals. Also after getting parked money in accounts, again where the money had gone, it is a matter of investigation.