DGP Holds Preparatory Meet On Simhastha 2028 With Ex-Officials In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former police officials who were posted during Simhasth held in the past shared their experiences at the meeting conducted by the Director General of Police Sudhir Saxena here on Wednesday.

The next Simhastha will be held in Ujjain in 2028 for which the state government has started preparations. At the meeting, Sarabjit Singh, retired Special Director General of Police, who was IG Ujjain during 2004 Simhastha and was also SDGP Intelligence in 2016, said special attention should be paid to crowd movement.

Also, it is necessary to ensure the use of latest technology in telecommunication. Special DG, Upendra Jain, who was SP Ujjain in 2004, laid stress on effective coordination of police with all departments. Retired IPS Manohar Verma, who was SP in 2016, said ghats should be built according to plan and Ujjain's neighboring districts should also be included in the action plan for traffic and women and children’s safety.

“Along with other responsibilities, well-organised traffic system and security arrangements should be made. The crowd control and crowd management system should be very strong. It is necessary to keep a close watch on anti-national elements and terrorist activities,” DGP Saxena said.