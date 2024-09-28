 DGP Asks Cops To Map Sex Offenders; Special Patrolling During Navratri Celebrations
The history-sheeters and other people who have been involved in sex offences in the past 10 years should be mapped at every police station level, the cops have been told.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:29 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To arrest the rising crime against women and specially minor girls, the director general of police, Sudhir Saxena on Friday directed the field officers to track such criminals who have been booked for sex offences in the past 10 years.

The history-sheeters and other people who have been involved in sex offences in the past 10 years should be mapped at every police station level, the cops have been told. The DGP also asked to contact all such people who in the past have committed sex offences and tell them to ensure to keep themselves away from any such activities or else they would be penalized.

The officials have been asked to take strict action against them if required. The DGP asked the district prosecution officers to take regular follow up in cases related to POCSO Act and to contest the case to penalize the culprits. The DGP asked the cops to ensure that Supreme Court’s  guidelines for schools, like verification of staff, safety and security of children on the way to school, and installation of CCTV cameras on school premises  are strictly adhered to.

He asked to monitor the black spot present in the police station areas, he asked to intensify the beat policing system in their areas. He asked to ensure security during Navratri celebrations, Garba programme and special patrolling in the areas.  

