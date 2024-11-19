 DGP Appointment Likely Before CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Tour, Panel Shortlist Awaited
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalDGP Appointment Likely Before CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Tour, Panel Shortlist Awaited

DGP Appointment Likely Before CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Tour, Panel Shortlist Awaited

The DPC for the appointment of the new DGP will be held on November 21, for which Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will go to Delhi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Director General of Police (DGP) may be appointed before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s foreign tour. The DPC for the appointment of the new DGP will be held on November 21, for which Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will go to Delhi.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) SN Mishra will also accompany Jain. After the DPC, three names for the panel will be cleared. Yadav will select one of the three officers from the panel.

Read Also
Dargah Or Baba's Tomb? Hindu & Muslim Groups Pelt Stones At Each Other Over Platform-Like Religious...
article-image

According to sources, before leaving for abroad, Yadav may approve one of the three names. The Chief Minister’s foreign trip, which will begin from November 24, will continue till November 30. If a decision on the appointment of DGP by November 23 is not taken, it will be delayed till November 30.

It is, however, clear that the new DGP will be selected from among the three names sent to DPC. There are possibilities that the panel consists of the three special DGP-rank officers’ names: Arvind Kumar, Kailash Makwana and Ajay Sharma. So, the government has to choose one of the three officers from the panel.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack
Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'No Stone Or Bullet Can Kill Me,' Says NCP (SP) Leader Anil Deshmukh; Vows Justice After Attack
This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs
This Is How Much Jigyasa Singh’s Affordable Cut Out Gown Costs
Assam: Karimganj District Renamed As Shreebhumi By Cabinet
Assam: Karimganj District Renamed As Shreebhumi By Cabinet
CGPSC Scam: Former Chairman And Industrialist Sent To 7-Day Judicial Remand In Recruitment Fraud
CGPSC Scam: Former Chairman And Industrialist Sent To 7-Day Judicial Remand In Recruitment Fraud

On the other hand, if any new name crops up in the DPC, the government has to mull over all the aspects of appointment of DGP afresh. According to sources, the police officials also want the government to appoint the new DGP before the Chief Minister’s foreign trip, and there should not be any confusion in it. There was confusion over the appointment of the CS till the last day. The government may take a decision in advance to avoid any such confusion.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AAI Seeks Over 100 Personnel For Security Of Datia & Satna Airports; Land Survey Begins For Shivpuri...

AAI Seeks Over 100 Personnel For Security Of Datia & Satna Airports; Land Survey Begins For Shivpuri...

VIDEO: 'Chambal Mein Goli Bhi Pranam Kar Marte Hain', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

VIDEO: 'Chambal Mein Goli Bhi Pranam Kar Marte Hain', Says MP CM Mohan Yadav

IAS Officers & Industrialists To Accompany CM Mohan Yadav To UK, Germany

IAS Officers & Industrialists To Accompany CM Mohan Yadav To UK, Germany

MP High Court Grants Relief To PG Medical Student Battling Autoimmune Disease

MP High Court Grants Relief To PG Medical Student Battling Autoimmune Disease

DGP Appointment Likely Before CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Tour, Panel Shortlist Awaited

DGP Appointment Likely Before CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Tour, Panel Shortlist Awaited