DGP Appointment Likely Before CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Tour, Panel Shortlist Awaited

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Director General of Police (DGP) may be appointed before Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s foreign tour. The DPC for the appointment of the new DGP will be held on November 21, for which Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will go to Delhi.

Additional Chief Secretary (home) SN Mishra will also accompany Jain. After the DPC, three names for the panel will be cleared. Yadav will select one of the three officers from the panel.

According to sources, before leaving for abroad, Yadav may approve one of the three names. The Chief Minister’s foreign trip, which will begin from November 24, will continue till November 30. If a decision on the appointment of DGP by November 23 is not taken, it will be delayed till November 30.

It is, however, clear that the new DGP will be selected from among the three names sent to DPC. There are possibilities that the panel consists of the three special DGP-rank officers’ names: Arvind Kumar, Kailash Makwana and Ajay Sharma. So, the government has to choose one of the three officers from the panel.

On the other hand, if any new name crops up in the DPC, the government has to mull over all the aspects of appointment of DGP afresh. According to sources, the police officials also want the government to appoint the new DGP before the Chief Minister’s foreign trip, and there should not be any confusion in it. There was confusion over the appointment of the CS till the last day. The government may take a decision in advance to avoid any such confusion.