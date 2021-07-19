Despite shortage of vaccine doses Madhya Pradesh reports a total of 455,496 jabs

BHOPAL: Despite shortage of vaccine doses, Madhya Pradesh reported 455,496 vaccinations on Monday, taking the state’s overall tally to 25,636,450. The second dose tally went up to 4,120,519 while the first dose tally went up to 21,515,931.

The inoculation drive was conducted at 2,127 vaccination centres in the state, with 2,112 in government hospitals and 15 in private hospitals in the state. In Bhopal, vaccination was hampered as it was conducted at restricted vaccinations. According to the National Health Mission, 40 vaccination centres were set up in the state capital. Only Covishield vaccine doses were administered. The prominent vaccination centres were the BMHRC campus, CRPF (Bangrasia), IES Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital campus, Jawaharlal Nehru School, BHEL, Navin Girls’ School and Tulsi Nagar. Initially, it was online booking.

Indore led with 26,136 vaccinations and Bhopal reported 14,939 vaccinations. Other major cities, such as Gwalior and Jabalpur, reported 12,313 and 15,958 vaccinations, respectively.

Ujjain reported 12,630 vaccinations and Dhar reported 19,154 vaccinations. Sagar reported 12,718 vaccinations and Rewa reported 11,268 vaccinations. Satna reported 10,074 vaccinations, while Rajgarh reported 15,344 and Betul reported 16,460. Ratlam reported 15,339 vaccinations and Mandsaur reported 12,769, while Chhindwara and Sehore reported 9,981 and 9,716 vaccinations, respectively. Balaghat reported 9,351 vaccinations.