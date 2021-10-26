Dengue cases cross 11,000 in Madhya Pradesh; Mandsaur leads with 1,215

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 11,000 dengue cases since January 1. In 2009, as many as 10,000 people were diagnosed with mosquito-borne disease, last year the figure stood at 806.

Mandsaur, Ratlam, Neemuch, Jabalpur and Gwalior have reported maximum cases of vector-borne disease.

With 1,215 dengue cases, Mandsaur stands on the top in state, while Gwalior has emerged as a new hotspot with over 1000 cases being reported here so far. The number of dengue patients has crossed 100 in 23 districts of the state.Gwalior has recorded 756 cases, Ujjain 433, Indore 298 and Neemuch 211 cases.

As many as 4071 new patients have surfaced since October 1. Only five deaths have been reported in government records so far.

Experts say that heavy rains in the state in the past have created favorable conditions for larvae to flourish. The government is continuing with the campaign at war footing against dengue.

Health Department Deputy Director Himanshu Jaiswal said that with testing, monitoring has been increased in the districts. Specialist doctors have been sent to monitor the cases in district reporting major breakout.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 11:00 PM IST