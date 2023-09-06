Democracy Walkathon, Carnival Held 5,000 Take Part To Raise Awareness About Voting | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 5,000 people from different walks of life took part in Democracy Walkathon and Carnival to raise awareness about voting amid light rain in the city on Wednesday.

They included first time voters to transgender, women, men, children and differently-abled people in the rally wearing colourful attires. Some of them took part in walking whereas some were on cycles, bikes and cars.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Election Commissioner Anupchandra Pandey and Arun Goyal flagged off the event, which began from Platinum Plaza to TT Nagar Stadium.

Under Bhopal Karega Vote campaign, all the officials asked citizens through rally that all the citizens of Bhopal will get their names added to voter list and will vote 100% in upcoming Assembly elections.

Piyush Babele Gets Pandit Nehru Shikhar Samman

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Bal Sahitya Academy Rajasthan conferred first national-level Pandit Nehru Shikhar Samman on Congress media advisor Piyush Babele for his book, Nehru Myth and Truth, on Wednesday.

Babele was given Rs 1 lakh and certificate on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Babele said Pandit Nehru's democratic and nation-building ideology was needed to save democracy in the country.

President of Rajasthan Small Industries Corporation Dr Rajeev Arora, Principal Secretary, art and culture department, Dr Gayatri Rathore presided over the function.

