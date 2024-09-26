Defunct: Feedback Sought On The Schemes Not Useful Anymore; Many Schemes To Be Shut In Next Budget

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The shape of many projects will be completely changed in the state budget for 2025-26. Many schemes may be scrapped, and several may be merged together. The finance department has issued a circular seeking revised estimate and proposals for the next budget from all departments.

The department has sought feedback on the schemes which are not useful anymore. These schemes will be closed in the next financial year. If any such scheme is still going on, it will be merged with other schemes. If the Central Government and the state are running the same schemes, the state schemes will be merged with the Centre’s. The finance department also decided that no department should announce any new scheme on its own.

Read Also MP High Court Directs State Government To Submit Action Taken Report On Dengue Cases In Three Days

Before announcing any new scheme, a proposal for it should be sent to the finance department. The finance department has to be given complete data of the scheme. It is only after getting complete feedback that the finance department will approve the scheme. The department has written that in the zero-budgeting process, it is the responsibility of the departments concerned to identify the useless schemes.

Along with this, the departments should also put up proposals for budget on the grounds of the previous year’s expenses on the schemes and on the basis of the number of probable beneficiaries. The departments have to put up their proposals in writing to the finance department. They have to mention the priorities of various schemes. It has also been written to the departments that before sending any proposal, they should consider 3% of hike in the salary of employees and 4% hike in the honourium of the contractual employees.