Defeated In By-Election, Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat Alleges Sabotage By BJP Leaders

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Forest Minister Ramniwas Rawat seems to be angry with the senior leaders of the BJP after his defeat in the by-election. At a press conference in Bhopal on Monday, Rawat said some leaders did not want him to win the election. Some people in the party thought his joining the BJP would damage their cause, Rawat said, adding that those leaders spared no effort to ensure his defeat.

Rawat said he would remain with the BJP and work according to the principles of the organisation. The BJP workers were told that if he had won, he would not listen to them, and work only for his own people, Rawat said, adding that it misled the party workers. According to sources, Rawat is getting ready to complain against some leaders to the party’s top leadership. The party’s top bosses may call or seek an explanation from those leaders, in whose booths Rawat lost. Among those who did not work for Rawat were also the supporters of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Party men worked hard: VD

Reacting to Rawat’s statement, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma said the party men had worked hard. This is the reason why the victory margin which was 18,000 in the assembly reduced to 7,000, Sharma said, adding that the Congress attacked the tribal people and blamed the BJP for it. That caused damage to the party on the election day, he said.