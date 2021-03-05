Debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly: ‘Budget does not contain provisions on essentials’

BHOPAL: Bundelkhand is facing an acute water scarcity and no provision has been made to tackle the situation in the Budget, said former minister Brijendra Singh Rathore in the Assembly while participating in the Budget debate on Friday. Finance minister Jagdish Devda made a statement on the Budget, but the Budget was not passed by the Assembly.

Rathore stated that the Budget did not have any provisions for essential requirements. For instance, the electric transformers are out of order and the farmers are not getting electricity for irrigation. But no provisions have been made for such important work in the Budget.

‘No provision for tourism’

Rathore added that tourism gave good employment, but, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry had been affected badly. The Budget did not have any provision to bring in new energy to the sector, he said. The construction of an air strip at Orcha would attract international tourism, he added. The Bundelkhand region was the place from where the migration takes place. The region has a good number of rivers, ponds and lakes, but, because of the lack of a proper programme, the land had become barren, Rathore said.