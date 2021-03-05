Debate in Madhya Pradesh Assembly: ‘Budget does not contain provisions on essentials’

BHOPAL: Bundelkhand is facing an acute water scarcity and no provision has been made to tackle the situation in the Budget, said former minister Brijendra Singh Rathore in the Assembly while participating in the Budget debate on Friday. Finance minister Jagdish Devda made a statement on the Budget, but the Budget was not passed by the Assembly.
Rathore stated that the Budget did not have any provisions for essential requirements. For instance, the electric transformers are out of order and the farmers are not getting electricity for irrigation. But no provisions have been made for such important work in the Budget.
‘No provision for tourism’
Rathore added that tourism gave good employment, but, during the Covid-19 pandemic, the industry had been affected badly. The Budget did not have any provision to bring in new energy to the sector, he said. The construction of an air strip at Orcha would attract international tourism, he added. The Bundelkhand region was the place from where the migration takes place. The region has a good number of rivers, ponds and lakes, but, because of the lack of a proper programme, the land had become barren, Rathore said.
‘Medical colleges in sad state’
Another Congress MLA, Sunil Sharaf, stated that, although the state government keeps on announcing new medical colleges, the old colleges did not have even the basic facilities. For instance, the college at Shahdol did not have an ambulance, a CT scan machine, a radiologist and many other important requirements, he added.
Congress MLA Neelanshu Chaturvedi raised the issue of Chitrakoot and works involving Ram-related places in the area. He added that, every year, during Deepawali, a fair is organised in which more than 30 lakh people participate, but the state government did not recognise the event in its calendar and allocate money for the fete. “For the government, Ram-related places aren’t important,” he said.
‘Farmers not getting insurance claims’
Former minister Priyavrat Singh claimed that farmers were not getting their crop insurance claims. “In Rajgarh district, insurance claims have been given to only one tehsil, while the rest are waiting for their money, he said, and added, “The minister had fabricated the number of irrigated plots. I can bet that 65 lakh hectares of land in the state aren’t irrigated.”
‘Every govt takes loans’
‘Every government takes loans to run development works for its people,’ the minister replied in the Assembly
‘The Opposition is now raising the issue of loans, but, when the Congress formed the government in 2019, they, too, took loans,’ he added
