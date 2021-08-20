Deadline for government employees transfer extended to August 31

Advertisement

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has extended the date for transfer of government employees from August 15 to August 31.

The government has issued an order of extending the transfer date on Friday. Earlier, the last date of transfer was July 31. But, the government later extended it from July 31 to August 7.

As many areas of the state were facing flood fury, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 6 put a ban on transfer till August 15.

“Thousands of applications are pending in each department. Most of the employees have applied for their transfer. Those, who couldn’t apply because of their duty, may apply now,” an officer said.

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 12:24 PM IST