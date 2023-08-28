Days After Replaced By Surjewala As MP Incharge, Priyanka Meets JP Agarwal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Days after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge replaced Madhya Pradesh in-charge J.P Agarwal with party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday met with the senior Delhi leader at his residence.

Priyanka Gandhi arrived at the residence of Agarwal in Delhi on Monday afternoon and discussed issues. The meeting between the two leaders comes in the wake of the discussions going on in the party to decide new chief for Delhi Congress unit.

Agarwal was replaced by Surjewala as Madhya Pradesh in-charge. Surjewala is also the in-charge of Karnataka. He had played an important role in bringing the party back to power in the southern state.

Meanwhile, as Madhya Pradesh in-charge Agarwal also worked closely with the party veteran leaders like Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh and the preparations in the state is in full swing.

The Congress, which won in the 2018 assembly elections in the state, lost power in March 2020 after senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia led a rebellion along with his 22 loyal MLAs.

Scindia along with his loyalists joined the BJP. The Congress is looking to make a comeback in the state where elections are due later this year and has also made several guarantees to the people.

