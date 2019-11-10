Day after Ayodhya judgement; Areas of walled city remains closed, New Bhopal opens

BHOPAL: The Walled city, which has Muslim dominated pockets like Chowk Bazaar, Jumerati, Laxmi Talkies, Budhwara, Itwara, remained closed while New Bhopal’s markets were opened. However, there was total calm on Sunday, the second day of the Supreme Court (SC)’s Ayodhya title suit verdict. Police forces remained deployed at every nook and corner as part of preventive measures.

People were seen discussing Supreme Court (SC)’s Ayodhya verdict around every street corner, along with cups of tea. Though everyone appeared to be interpreting the SC’s verdict in their own way, but most were satisfied with the decision and appreciated the SC for settling the decades old dispute.

Tea stalls opened in morning and by 11.00 am shops also opened. With opening the markets, the situation limped back to normalcy as it was Sunday—a day of marketing. Besides the BCCL red buses, Tata magic, white buses, blue buses and others public transport also started plying.

On Saturday, it was total shut down forcing people to stay at home, and people did not get an opportunity for interaction. On Sunday, the scene was totally different.

The administration continued meetings and discussion with public throughout the day. Commissioner Kalpana Shrivastava, SSP Adarsh Katiyar, DIG rural Shailendra Singh Chauhan kept tabs on the situation. Police continued patrolling areas like Kanji Camp, Jahangirabad, Bharat Talkies, Loha Bazar, Chhola, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal Railway station.