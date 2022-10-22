Day 6: Puri’s artists bring Ramkatha in Jatra style

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Hindu Prachar Kendra, Trinidad and Tobago and Shri Raghunathji Leela Prachar Samiti, Puri (Orissa) presented Ramkatha on Friday - the sixth -day of seven-day International Ramleela Utsav at an open -air auditorium of Ravindra Bhawan in the city.

The first presentation of the event began with the performance of the 38-year-old Hindu Prachar Kendra, Trinidad and Tobago under Bal Ramdeela Project.

Directed by Geeta Vahini , the 13 artistes of 18-year-old project presented some episodes of Ramkatha including Sita Haran, Jatayu Vadh, Sabri Katha , Hanuman Milan and Ram-Darbar (Coronation) through folk music and some dialogues in Hindi and English. Jatayu's costume was taken from the Trinidad and Tobago Carnival. There is a tradition of Ramayana that started in the year 1845 in Trinidad and Tobago. The team has been performing continuously since 2007.

The second presentation was given by Shri Raghunathji Leela Prachar Samiti, Puri (Orissa). They presented Ramkatha Shriram-Sugriva Mitrata, Hanuman-Ravana Samvad, Lanka Dahan episodes.

The artists performed in the traditional Ramleela in the 200-year-old Jatra theatrical style of Odisha . Guru Nirmaldas from the troupe said that whenever he leaves the village for the performance, he first comes out for the performance after worshipping Lord Shri Hanuman in Daspalla village (Mayagarh). The lead actors of Leela keep a fast till the performance is over. It is only after the performance that the lead actors break the fast, he said

Besides, an exhibition ‘Sankatmohan,’ based on Lord Hanuman Chalisa by painter Sunil Vishwakarma from Varanasi was also held. More than 185 artisans from across country have showcased their handloom and handicraft works ‘Deepotsav Mela’ and a food festival and Lokraag was also organised.

