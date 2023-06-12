Day 2: Pt Mishra’s Katha Recital In Karond

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the second consecutive day, long traffic jams were witnessed on roads leading to Karond during the evening hours on Sunday. Thousands of people, returning from Pt Pradeep Mishra’s religious discourses in Karond, descended on roads leading to congestion. A large number of devotees had come to attend the Sri Maha Shiv Puran recital of Pt Mishra on Sunday.

The Katha recital begins at 2:00pm and concludes at 5:00pm. Even as public transport, cars and others are not allowed in the vicinity of the venue, the devotees had to cover long stretches on foot to board buses or autos and private vehicles. It took almost an hour for the traffic police to clear the congestion. Karond, Berasia, Bharat Talkies, Krishi Upaj Mandi bridge and other areas witnessed heavy traffic. Volunteers were deployed at all the gates to help devotees.

