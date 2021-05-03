Datia: Man shot dead over old enmity in Madhya Pradesh district

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old man was on Monday shot dead by three persons near Kamar village in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.

Police suspect an old enmity between the accused persons and the victim as the cause behind the latter's murder. The incident occurred around 11 AM when the victim Gyan Singh and his younger brother were going for some work on their motorcycle.

"The three men on a bike followed the brother-duo and fired at them from a close range," said Jigna police station in-charge Ashutosh Sharma. The trio fled the village after firing in the air, Sharma said.

"Three bullets hit Gyan Singh on the left side of his chest. His brother somehow managed to run away from the spot," he said. Soon after the incident, villagers alerted the police.

"Singh was rushed to the district hospital here in a critical condition, but doctors declared him brought dead," Sharma said.

A case was registered against the three attackers, including a relative of Gyan Singh, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The trio is on the run.