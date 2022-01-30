e-Paper Get App

India reports 2,34,281 new COVID-19 cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours
Bhopal

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

Datia: Congress leader threatens officials to teach lesson

A video of the incident went viral on social media.
FP News Service
snap from the viral video |

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): The Congress former MLA Phul Singh Baraiya warned the Collector, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the city to teach a lesson over delay in investigation in the arrest of former Congress MLA.

A video of the incident went viral on social media. He further said in the video that whether Chief Minister or Home Minister would come, his slipper (size number 9) would remain there itself.

Recently, the former Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was arrested and the Congress party was continuously protesting against the arrest of the MLA. Baraiya had made the remark during addressing a public gathering in the protest at Kila Chowk, Datia.

He further said that he would be in full majority in the 2023 assembly election then where would the police and the SP get shelter.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 03:46 PM IST
