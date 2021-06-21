Datia: Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at Pitambara Peeth, launched mega vaccination drive

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday offered special prayers at Pitambara Peeth Dham in Datia seeking blessings from Goddess Bagulamukhi to help people to get rid of Covid-19.

While talking to journalists, Chouhan said he prayed to the Almighty to help the people of Madhya Pradesh to overcome deadly pandemic soon.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that free vaccination will be done. It is very important for everyone to get vaccinated. We have started Maha Abhiyan for vaccination from today. I offered prayers at Maa Bagulamukhi temple seeking blessing to save our citizens from a possible third wave of the virus,” he said.

He further said that testing and tracing of the virus will continue in the state. “Along with focusing on vaccination, we are also focusing on testing and tracing of the virus. I appeal to all citizens of Madhya Pradesh to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible. The vaccination will improve immunity, which will help people to fight against deadly Covid-19 virus,” he said.

He added that Maha Vaccination Abhiyan is not a government campaign but a public movement. “People from a cross section of society including journalists, social workers, senior citizens, children, public representatives, religious leaders, artistes etc are running the campaign,” he said.

After offering prayers at the temple, CM Chouhan reached Parashari village in Datia district where he inaugurated Maha Abhiyan for vaccination.