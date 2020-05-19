Database of migrants in MP to be made on basis of skill, survey to begin after lockdown

The state government will make database of the labourers who are returning to Madhya Pradesh from different parts of the country.

The labourers will be surveyed after the lockdown, and the database will be prepared on the basis of their skill.

According to government records, 4.50 lakh labourers have been brought back to the state.

Nevertheless, there are no records of those labourers who returned to the state on foot or by other means of transport.

Nearly, nine lakh labourers have returned to the state. As the labourers are continuously arriving, the number may go up to 15 lakh.

Many of them are skilled workers, so the government will make efforts to provide them employment on the basis of their proficiency.

Some of the workers who have returned to Dindori used to do boutique work at textile mills in Surat where a few of them polished diamond.

Those who did odd jobs in Mumbai and Ahmadabad have also come back.

They worked for jute mills, cloth mills and construction the departments. A few of them were drivers, electricians and cooks.

All those who have come back to the state are not involved in construction work only.

Those who do not have any skill will be given an opportunity to develop their proficiency in something or other, so the labourers will be surveyed.

During the survey, the government will try to know how long they were out of MP; what type of work they were doing in other states; and what type of work they are interested in doing.

The government will also try to know whether they want to stay back in the state. Employment will be given to the labourers only after they reply to the above questions.

According to principal secretary of labour Rajesh Rajaura, work to prepare the labourers’ database is going on, and its blueprint will soon be out.