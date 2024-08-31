Daring! Woman Grapples With Criminal On Rewa-Anand Vihar Express Train, Foils Bid To Snatch Her Baby | Representative Photo

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A criminal tried to snatch a seven-month-old baby boy from his mother who was coming from New Delhi to Satna by Rewa-Anand Vihar Express in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. Although the criminal could not take away the baby, they escaped with the woman’s wallet. The woman lodged a complaint at Satna police station.

According to reports, a resident of Madhi Chhibaura village under Rampur Baghelan police station Archana Agnihotri, and her brother Deepak Tiwari were on the Rewa-Anand Vihar Express. Both Archana and her brother were in coach number S4 of the train.

The baby was sleeping with her mother. When the train was near Kanpur at 2:30am, a youth sat on the reserved berth of Archana who told her to leave the berth. Immediately after the youth left, someone struck her hand with a stick from the window. She woke up. Someone then tried to snatch the child from her, and she made all efforts to save her child, but the criminal was able to snatch the wallet from her.

When Archana raised an alarm, her brother and other passengers on the train woke up and pulled the chain. A group of passengers along with her brother alighted from the train in search of the criminals, but they found none because of the darkness. Archana said her wallet contained Rs 4,500 and a mobile phone.

Parked car set on fire

A group of bikers burnt a car parked outside a shop in Nagod on Saturday, police said. The incident that sent shockwaves through the area was caught on a CCTV camera. There is a bakery shop near Bikra inter-section in Nagod, and the owner of the shop, Anurag Singh, parked his four-wheeler outside the shop on Friday night.

Suddenly, he saw his car burning. Singh, with the help of other shopkeepers, doused the flames. According to some shopkeepers, two bikers threw some liquid on the vehicle and set it afire. Singh told the police that he had an old enmity with some people in Itma area, who may have tried to burn his vehicle. TI of Nagod police station Ashok Pandey said that a case had been registered against some unidentified people, and that an inquiry was going on.