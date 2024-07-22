 DARING | Farmer Captivates Dangerous Crocodile At Home; Forest Department Releases In Chambal River After 24 Hours
When the crocodile entered Moolchand Meena's agricultural land, he took help of other villagers and tied it to a wooden pole just the way cattle are tied.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 22, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): In a quite daring move, a farmer in Sheopur held a dangerous crocodile captive in his house after it sneaked into his agricultural land. Fortunately, no person was harmed as the villagers spotted it early. 

According to information, the incident took place in Bilbadi village under the Dehat police station area. When the crocodile entered Moolchand Meena's agricultural land, he took help of other villagers and tied it to a wooden pole just the way cattle are tied. It remained tied-up for a day and a half.

On Monday, the Forest Department team arrived at the spot after receiving the information. The team promptly rescued the crocodile and released it into the Chambal River. 

Three incidents reported since arrival of monsoon 

Previously, a crocodile had entered Shyampur village in the Virpur police station area. At that time, villagers and the forest team rescued and released it into the Chambal River. Earlier, a crocodile had also preyed on a swan near the Sip River in Soikalan town. So far, three incidents have been reported in the past month.

Since the beginning of the rainy season, crocodiles have entered three different villages in Sheopur district within a month. Despite the Chambal and Parvati rivers being 10 to 15 kilometres away from these villages, the crocodiles have managed to reach residential areas, causing concern among the villagers. 

The Forest Department ensures that whenever they receive information about the presence of crocodiles or other aquatic animals, teams are dispatched to rescue and release them into the Chambal River.

