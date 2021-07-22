Daring daylight dacoity in Bhopal: Trader's house robbed of Rs2L cash and jewelry

BHOPAL/GUNA: Several men barged into the house of a trader in Guna early on Thursday and committed a robbery while holding the owner and his son captive. The Guna police said there were over a dozen men involved in the incident and their images were captured on a CCTV camera at the spot.

The incident created panic in the Vikas Nagar area and sent the police into a tizzy. Senior police officials announced a cash reward for the arrest of the accused. The police have identified four of the criminals involved in the incident and a search is underway to arrest them.

The incident happened at Udgam Residency, in Vikas Nagar, around 4 am. The owner, Neeraj Agrawal, and his son were sleeping when nearly a dozen men entered the house and locked them in their room. One of the accused stood guard outside and warned the duo to keep quiet.

The accused robbed Rs 2 lakh in cash and jewellery before fleeing the place. However, the police swung into action and arrested two persons associated with a local gang on Thursday.

SHO, Cant, Avneet Sharma said the accusedóRavindra Pardi, Parveen Pardi, Vikky Pardi and Giltiya Pardióentered the house and threatened Agrawal and his son into silence. They robbed the house and fled. Sharma said a team of policemen carried out forensic and other tests at the spot and began investigations. None of the robbers was armed, he said.

The SHO said Ravindra and Parveen had been traced to an isolated location outside the city and a team was on their track. The other accused had also been identified and would be arrested, he added.