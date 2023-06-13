Damoh Hijab Case: Encroachment On Ganga Jamna School Premises Razed

Representative Image

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The illegal construction raised in the premises of Ganga Jamna School located in Damoh was demolished on Tuesday.

On May 31, posters of toppers from the private school went viral on the social media in which girl students including Hindus were shown wearing hijab. The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced to conduct inquiry into hijab issue.

On Friday, the civic body of Damoh had issued notice to school administration to remove the encroachment. As the directors of the school are on run, there was no person to reply to the notice.

On Tuesday, the team of local civic body, district administration and police reached the school to remove encroachment. In the morning, the team began removal with the bulldozer. Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered at the school. The team returned without taking any action. Again in the evening, the team reached the school and with the help of hammer, a part of under-construction school was razed. Sources said team would remove illegal construction on Wednesday morning.

On Sunday, three persons including the school principal were arrested. The arrested persons include the school principal, a teacher and a security guard. Damoh SP Rakesh Singh said that currently three accused have been arrested and the search is on to nab the remaining accused. The accused were produced before a court and from where they have been sent to judicial custody.

After the controversy regarding Ganga Jamna School erupted, the police registered a case against the school administration under Section 295, 506 of IPC and Juvenile Justice Act. Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Singh said, "Yesterday, statements of two-three girls came to the fore, after which it was felt that their statement is worth taking into consideration and the investigating committee also sent that statement to us, to take cognizance into it," Singh said.

