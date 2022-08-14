e-Paper Get App

Damoh: BJP takes out Tricolour rally in district

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 14, 2022, 01:20 AM IST
Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The saffron party (BJP) carried out a tricolour rally under the leadership of the Union minister of the state, Prahlad Patel in Damoh district on Saturday. On the occasion, Minister Patel also appealed to the general public to hoist the National Flag with pride and honour from Saturday until Independence Day.

The rally began from Trimoorti Belataal locality of the district and passed through prominent areas like Damyanti Museum, BJP office, Talkies trisection, Bakoli Square and returned to the point of its commencement. Following this, the national flag was hoisted at the spot, after which all participants of the rally sang the National Anthem and garlanded the statues of freedom fighters.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the rally, Minister Patel lauded the efforts of the rally participants by stating that every participant was seen engulfed in patriotic colours. He then shed light on the struggle of freedom fighters, who attained martyrdom while fighting for independence. After underlining the same and commemorating the freedom fighters of Damoh district too, he appealed to everyone present on the spot to mount the National Flag on top of their houses from Saturday till Independence Day.

