Damoh: 3-year-old boy declared dead after being rescued from borewell

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): A three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Damoh district died late on Sunday following around 7 hours of rescue operation, an official said.

The incident occurred at Barkheda Vaishya village in Patera Block of the district.

According to reports, the boy, Priyansh son of Dharmendra Atya was brought out of the borewell and taken to the hospital in the district where doctors declared him dead.

Priyansh was playing in the field when he accidently fell into the borewell. He was stuck around 20 ft deep into the borewell.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 09:44 AM IST