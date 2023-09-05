Damage Control: AICC Appoints 3 Special Invitees To Screening Panel | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AICC has appointed three special invitees to the screening committee for the ensuing assembly elections. Congress leaders Arun Yadav, Suresh Pachouri and Ajay Singh Rahul have been inducted to the committee to pacify the resentments brewing within the party.

Screening Committee chairman Bhanwar Jitendra Singh is holding parleys with the district Congress presidents to select the suitable party candidate for the elections. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) in recently made appointments had ignored the state top cadre leading to resentment.

The induction of three senior leaders will mollify the disgruntled lot. Sources said that the three leaders of the state will get an opportunity to recommend tickets to their near and dear leaders and obliged them by ensuring tickets for them.