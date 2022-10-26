Dalit man, parents shot dead in Damoh over alleged ogling

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old Dalit man and his parents were shot dead in village Devran of Damoh district on Tuesday after he had been accused of staring at the wife of one of the assailants, police said. Police have arrested key accused Jagdish Patel, who is their neighbour and his three other family members.

. There had been a dispute after the couple's eldest son Manak -- who was killed in the attack -- was accused of often staring at the wife of the main accused, Jagdish Patel, their neighbour.

Superintendent of police DR Teniwar told Free Press around 6.30 on Tuesday morning, Jagdish Patel came to Manak’s with his 6-7 family members and opened fire at Ghamandi Ahirwar (60), his wife Rajpyari (58) and their 32-year-old son Manak Ahirwar. All the three died on the spot. The elderly couple's other son, who was also injured in the attack, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

An FIR has been registered on the complaint of Manak's wife Seeta Ahirwar. The woman in her complaint said, “In the morning all the family members were busy with their daily chores when our neighbours Vandana, wife of Jagdish Patel, shouted at Manak accusing him of ogling at her. Manak replied to her saying that he was watching his mother cleaning the area. Listening to the brawl, Jagdish (Vandana’s husband) challenged Manak. He came out holding a gun, while his other family members Kudu Patel, Manish Patel, Ghyanshyam Patel came carrying axes. Vandana and Sourabh too were carrying lathi in hand and Shubhmam had an iron rod. All of them attacked the three (Ghamandi, his wife Rajpyari and Mayank).”

The complainant further said, “First Jagdish opened fire on Manak, then Sourabh took the gun and fired on my father-in-law Ghamandi and also on Rajpyari. And again Jagdish took the gun and shot at his brother-in-law Mahesh, who sustained injuries on feet”.

A case was registered against Jagdish Patel and six others on the charges of murder under the IPC as well as provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the SP said.

Police have arrested key accused Jagdish Patel, who is trheir neighbour and his three other family members - Ghanshyam, Manish and Sourabh. The rest of the accused will be arrested shortly.

CM orders probe, Mayawati condemns govt

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed police officials to probe Damoh incident and ensure strict punishment to guilty.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati slammed the state government for atrocities committed on dalits and tribals in the state. Mayawati took to her twitter handle and dubbed the incident as a dark era.

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has demanded high-level probe into the incident and strict punishment to accused.

Sagar Commissioner Mukesh Kumar Shukla met the women members of the family who lost three male members. IG Anurag, Collector S Krishna Chaitanya assured of prompt action.

Community members block road

In Damoh, community members of deceased family staged demonstration and blocked road demanding immediate arrest of accused and government job for kin of deceased. The demonstrators gathered at hospital where bodies were brought for post-mortem. They also demanded to raze illegal encroachment by the accused family. On assurance of police, the demonstrators ended demonstration.