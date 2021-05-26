Cyclone Yaas effect: Wheat procurement stopped for now in a dozen districts of Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Expected rain and storms in Madhya Pradesh due to Cyclone Yaas has forced the state government to stop wheat procurement for the time being in over a dozen districts.

The food and civil supplies department instructed collectors of about dozen districts to hold wheat procurement and make safe arrangements for the wheat already procured because of the warning given by the meteorological department.

Director, food and civil supplies, Tarun Pithode has written to the collectors of Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singaruli, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Dindori, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Katni, Balaghat and Chhindwara to stop wheat procurement.

The letter, written on Wednesday, mentions the warning given by the meteorological department about Cyclone Yaas that would have a serious impact in the western parts of the state, including Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur divisions. The impact in the form of rain and storms could be felt from May 26 and is expected to last till May 29.

With the warning from the weatherman, instructions have been given to stop procurement of wheat on May 27 and 28. Farmers should be informed through SMS and the farmers who were slated to come on those days should be rescheduled to May 30 and 31, it was stated.

Director Pithode said that the districts concerned should publicise it through all means so that farmers do not face any inconvenience. He has also asked the officials to shift the procured wheat to the nearest warehouses and to cover the remaining wheat present on raised platforms with waterproof covers.