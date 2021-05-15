Cyclone Tauktae to impact MP, rain is likely on May 18 and 19

BHOPAL: Cyclone Tauktae will have its impact Madhya Pradesh, especially in the districts bordering Maharashtra and Gujarat. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have been put on alert. The trough is passing through Telangana and the impact of Tauktae has already started in Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain divisions are expected to be affected by Cyclone Tauktae, which will be hit Gujarat on May 16. Besides Jabalpur, Guna, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Seoni and Balaghat, Shahdol, Umaria, Panna, Damoh and Tikamgarh will experience rain in the next 24 hours. Cyclone Tauktae, which is forming over the Arabian Sea, has now turned into a cyclone from the Middle East region.

Meteorologists say the system is likely to move northwest after hovering over the sea for about 24 hours and garnering a lot of energy. It is now expected to hit the Gujarat coast on May 16. It is being reported that, due to this effect, thundershowers may occur in many districts of Madhya Pradesh, including the capital.

‘Upper wind cyclone’

"Rain is likely to prevail across Madhya Pradesh on May 18-19, with strong winds blowing. There is currently an upper wind cyclone over Pakistan. There is a trough from this cyclone over Uttar Pradesh. Vidarbha is also in the grip of an upper wind cyclone and the continuous humidity in the atmosphere due to the storm in the Arabian Sea is likely to bring thundershowers at isolated places in Gwalior and Chambal divisions," said Ajay Shukla, meteorological department senior officer.