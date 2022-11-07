Cyber fraud: Three arrested from Delhi

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal cyber police on Monday arrested three racketeers from New Delhi for cheating a woman on the pretext of providing online work.

Deputy commissioner of police Amit Kumar told media that a complaint was filed by resident Sanjeevani Baghel. In the complaint, she stated that she had applied for the online work as data entry operator in a company. She was asked to pay processing fee, registration fee, and other fees. After that, she was allocated the data entry work.

After few days, her work was assessed and she was told that she was not up to mark and therefore her work will have to be given to other expert and that she had to pay for that.

She was told that penalty would be imposed if she did not pay. She was forced to pay Rs 38,950 to fraudsters. On realising that she was cheated, she filed a complaint to the police.

The police registered the case and started investigation. The police conducted raid in New Delhi and arrested kingpin Sudhir Verma, a class 12 pass resident of Uttam Nagar, call centre operator Nitish Kumar, a student of BA II year and Deepu Nath, the account holder.

During preliminary investigation, the police have found that the three had cheated more than 100 people on the pretext of providing job online. They duped people to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

The police have seized four mobile phones and five ATM cards from them.

