 Cyber Criminals Dupe Lawyer Of ₹16 Lakh By Making Digital Arrest In Gwalior, Case Registered
Cyber Criminals Dupe Lawyer Of ₹16 Lakh By Making Digital Arrest In Gwalior, Case Registered

They threatened him that they had confiscated a parcel in the name of the victim which contained MDMA drugs and he could be imprisoned, the police said.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 08:06 PM IST
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber Criminals cheated a lawyer of Rs 16 lakhs by making him digital arrest in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, a police officer said on Friday.

The victim, Jagmohan Shrivastava, received a call on his mobile phone on October 8 and the cyber fraudsters introduced themselves as CBI officers and Mumbai Crime Branch officers. They threatened him that they had confiscated a parcel in the name of the victim which contained MDMA drugs and he could be imprisoned, the police said.

Based on the complaint of the victim, a case has been registered at the cyber wing Gwalior crime branch police station into the matter and started investigation into the matter.

"A victim, who is a lawyer, registered a complaint at the cyber wing crime branch police station on Thursday, November 21, that he received a call on October 8 and the caller posed as Mumbai Crime Branch officers and later pretended to be CBI officers. They threatened him (victim) that there were some parcels on his name containing MDMA drugs. A case could be registered against him and he could be imprisoned. The victim got scared and the cyber frauds duped him around Rs 16 lakh," said Ashok Jadon, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP, Gwalior).

The officer said a cyber expert team collected the details and began a probe into the matter.

Further updates into the case will be revealed soon, he added.

