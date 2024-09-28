 Cyber Cell Busts Fake Investment Scam: Three Arrested For Duping Victims Of ₹15 Crore
Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): City’s cyber cell on Friday said they have arrested three men who used to run a fake bulk trading and IPO investment website under the banner of Motilal Oswal PMS, and had duped thousands of people to the tune of crores of rupees, officials said. The officials added that they have found transactions worth Rs 15 crore from the bank accounts used by the accused for the crime.

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Akhil Patel told Free Press that some time ago, a man approached the city cyber cell, alleging that an unidentified person had duped him of Rs 86 lakh. The victim told police that the person had contacted him on WhatsApp and had convinced him to invest money in bulk trading, with the help of a link that appeared to be operated by Motilal Oswal PMS.

