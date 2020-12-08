Cured corona cases cross 200,000 mark in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The number of cured corona cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The state has recorded 200,664 cured cases so far, while 1,497 patients have been cured in a single day. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,345 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 217,302 and toll to 3,358 with 11 new corona deaths on Tuesday.
The corona-positive rate is 4.4 per cent, with 29,985 samples sent at the state level for testing, while 201 samples were rejected while being tested. The below-5-per cent corona-positive rate has been maintained for the past 10 days. A total of 13,280 are active cases. Twenty-two districts reported more than 10 corona-positive cases. Mandla and Bhind districts reported no corona-positive cases.
Four major cities
Indore reported 516 corona-positive cases and its tally rose to 46,476 with the toll now 792, while Bhopal reported 315 corona-positive cases with the toll up at 533. Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 43 and 48 corona-positive cases, respectively.
Despite the nominal number of corona cases in most of the districts, a few continued to report an increased number of corona-positive cases. Ratlam and Sagar reported 31 corona-positive cases, Rewa 25, while Satna reported 17. Khargone reported 20 corona-positive cases, Shivpuri 22, Balaghat 18, while Betul and Dewas reported 15 corona-positive cases each. Similarly, Sehore and Raisen reported 11 and nine corona-positive cases, respectively.
