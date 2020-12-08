Cured corona cases cross 200,000 mark in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The number of cured corona cases crossed the 2-lakh mark in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. The state has recorded 200,664 cured cases so far, while 1,497 patients have been cured in a single day. Madhya Pradesh reported 1,345 corona-positive cases, taking its tally to 217,302 and toll to 3,358 with 11 new corona deaths on Tuesday.

The corona-positive rate is 4.4 per cent, with 29,985 samples sent at the state level for testing, while 201 samples were rejected while being tested. The below-5-per cent corona-positive rate has been maintained for the past 10 days. A total of 13,280 are active cases. Twenty-two districts reported more than 10 corona-positive cases. Mandla and Bhind districts reported no corona-positive cases.