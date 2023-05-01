Culture dept announces grants for 2021-22 : Rs 7.5L for Tulsi Manas Prathishthan, 5.5L for Thengdi Shodh Sansthan

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tulsi Manas Pratishthan, Bhopal, has received grant of Rs 7.50 lakh for 2021-22 from state Culture Department. This is the highest amount sanctioned for any organisation. It is followed by Dattopant Thengadi Shodh Sansthan Bhopal, which will get Rs 5.5 lakh.

The annual grant for social, cultural and literary organisations from the state were announced two days back. In all, 316 organisations will get grant ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 5.50 lakh.

According to an order issued by the directorate of culture, the amount of grant was decided on the basis of recommendations of a committee appointed for the purpose. Of the 316 organisations, more than half, that is, 174 are from Bhopal. Sixteen organisations are from Indore and 30 from Gwalior.

The organisations, which will get Rs 3 lakh include Shriramnand Sangeet Vidyalaya, Madhya Pradesh Hindi Sahitya Sammelan and Madhya Pradesh Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti.

The organisations, which will be receive Rs 1 lakh and above include Shri Sant Ravidas Sewa Sansthan (Bhopal), Navlaya, Kriti Ballet and Performing Arts, (Bhopal) , Navnritya Natya Sanstha (Bhopal), Madhya Pradesh Marathi Sahitya Sangh (Bhopal), Kala Samay Sanskriti (Bhopal), Shiksha Evam Samaj Sewa Samiti (Bhopal), Mandap (Bhopal), Manorama Education and Welfare Society (Bhopal), Abhinav Kala Parishad (Bhopal), Madhvan (Bhopal), Madhya Pradesh Lekhak Sangh (Bhopal), Annanya Vikas Evam Jagrukta Sanstha Samiti (Bhopal), Trikarshi Natya Sanstha (Bhopal) and Rangsanchar (Bhopal).

‘Don’t know criteria’

I don’t know the criteria used to decide the amount. I have seen the list and it includes organisations, which hardly ever conduct any activity. The amount sanctioned for theatre groups is not sufficient to meet expenses for staging plays. Nowadays, even hiring an auditorium costs a couple of thousand rupees. Besides, we have to pay honorarium to actors.

-Sindhu Dholpure, People’s Theatre Group, Bhopal

‘Partisan’

The attitude of the government is partisan. We have been working in the field of theatre for 30 years. But we haven’t been sanctioned even a pie. What is this? Not that the amounts are large but the question is that the government should not discriminate.

- Nazeer Qureshi, Karavan Theatre Group, Bhopal